Reason for Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce revealed

A report sheds light on the reason which split Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

October 02, 2025

'Lack of support' for Nicole Kidman by Keith Urban on career

A marriage of nearly two decades has ended; Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Sept 30, citing irreconcilable differences.

Reports say one of the reasons for them parting ways was the feeling in the Academy-winning actress that her now ex-husband of 19 years was not "supportive" of her career.

A source tells People that unlike 58-year-old's two daughters, [Sunday and Faith] who "love seeing their mom work. They are very supportive of their mom."

But the same cannot be said for the country singer, "It's been the opposite," the insider alleges.

However, at the start, sources say, "was used to her being supportive of his career." But for quite some time, "He's not been as supportive as she hoped."

Despite this, the insider shares, the star wanted to save her relationship. "She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

It is worth noting Nicole's working schedule was so tightly packed. She had just finished shooting Practical Magic 2.

Along with this, her work in TV includes four forthcoming series, including reprising her role in season three of Big Little Lies.

