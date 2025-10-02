‘Sherlock Holmes' producer gives exciting news on part 3

‘Sherlock Holmes’ producer has said there will be a part 3

The Sherlock Holmes movie will take place in the US instead of Europe or UK.

Producer Susan Downey - who is the wife of Sherlock Holmes actor Robert Downey Jr. - has now revealed the team thought about what would make the movie unique and give it a “slightly different direction” and that would be by moving the story Stateside.

Speaking with Collider, the 51-year-old producer said: “We've been talking about a slightly different direction.”

“It's always been kind of set in America, and whether that's a good idea or not, I'm not sure, but I love it,” she added.

The producer further mentioned, “I love that idea. So, I would just love to do it. It's just hard. It's been a while, the bar is really high, or at least Robert has set the bar really high, so I don't know.”

For anyone unversed, Sherlock Holmes, played by Downey Jr. and his loyal partner, Dr. Watson, portrayed by Jude Law, work to stop a villain who threatens all of London and fakes his death.

Not much is known about the third Sherlock Holmes installment since the release of the second part in 2011, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Downey also explained that the film had been slowed down due to having a busy schedule and the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “We came pretty close at one point, and I think I am grateful that we didn't make that version of it. I won't go into what that was, which isn't meant to sound cryptic.”

“It just didn't work out timing-wise, because we couldn't get it in before Jude was going to be unavailable. I think it was a good thing that we all stepped back,” the 51-year-old stated.

“And then there was a big old pandemic and all that kind of stuff,” the wife of the Iron Man star recalled.

Susan Downey concluded: “I would love to bring a third Sherlock to the world. I really would. And we've been playing with it for a long time.”