'Emily in Paris' stars split after two years of dating

Ashley Park, Paul Forman break up after two years

Emily in Paris stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman have ended their relationship after two years.

The duo, who met while filming the third season of Netflix series in 2022, began dating in January 2024. Now, insiders have confirmed that Ashley and Paul have broken up.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the former couple’s relationship “ended in the last month or so.”

Notably, their final social media video was posted on April 15, where the Joy Ride actress and the Nevrland star can be seen tossing bucket hats on each other’s head.

On the other hand, Paul was absent when Ashley attended lavish wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara last week.

It is pertinent to mention that things between Ashley Park and Paul Forman heated up when they were on vacation in 2023 and the actress was hospitalized with “critical septic shock.”

In an Instagram post at the time, Ashley gushed over the actor, writing, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this.”

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say,” she added.

Notably, the couple confirmed their relationship publicly with a PDA snap on January 25, 2024.

While the two actors play lovers in the Netflix series, it is worth mentioning that Emily in Paris is set to return December 18, 2025 with its fifth season.