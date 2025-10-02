David Beckham shares emotional message: ‘Sad loss to our world'

David Beckham mourns Dr Jane Goodall passing

David Beckham paid an emotional tribute to the late conservationist Dr Jane Goodall.

The legendary primatologist and anthropologist passed away at the age of 91 on October 1, 2025.

Joining in honoring Dr Jane, David also took to his Instagram and shared an emotional message.

Alongside photos of Dr Jane, the former footballer wrote, “So sorry to hear of the passing of Dr Jane Goodall….”

He added, “what a sad loss to our world and an incredible life’s work in service of the causes she cared so passionately about.”

“Jane was a brilliant communicator whose curiosity and compassion inspired young people to care about nature and the future of our planet,” David also wrote.

He noted, “Sending love to her family and the @janegoodallinst which does such important work..”

“Thank you for inspiring us and many generations,” David Beckham concluded.

Notably, fans and followers also joined in mourning the loss of Dr Jane Goodall in the comments section.

“The world needs more people like her RIP,” one user wrote.