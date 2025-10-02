 
'Peaky Blinders' creator 'thrilled' over new update on series

Steven Knight, the 'Peaky Blinders' creator, shares a statement on the update

October 02, 2025

Peaky Blinders sequel gets two-season order
A sequel to the Peaky Blinders series is in the works, and Steven Knight, the show's creator, says it has now got a two-season order.

In a statement, the maker adds, “I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story."

He continues, "Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz."

"The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride,” the filmmaker notes.

It's expected new characters of Shelby would be introduced in the show, which BBC and Netflix both owned.

Its logline read, “Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel."

"In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions."

"This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart," the synopsis said.

It's unclear when the sequel of Peaky Blinders will be released. But it's expected to be out in 2026.

