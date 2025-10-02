Vanessa Hudgens shares rare insights about her undeniable chemistry with Zac Efron

Photo: Vanessa Hudgens admits she considered dating Zac Efron

Vanessa Hudgens has shared rare details about her first impression of her ex-boyfriend Zac Efron.

While speaking on a recent appearance on the Get Your Head in the Game podcast with her former co-star Bart Johnson, Vanessa reflected on the early days of her romance with Zac and their undeniable on-screen chemistry.

When asked about her first impression of The Greatest Showman actor during their audition for High School Musical, the 36-year-old admitted she thought, "Oh, my God, he's so cute."

The Spring Breakers star went on to add that their "chemistry was so real".

For those unversed, the pair began dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of Disney's High School Musical, in which Vanessa played Gabriella Montez and Zac played Troy Bolton.

"There was one other girl there for Gabriella, one other guy there for Troy," she remembered.

"We swapped, mixed and matched and yeah, that was it."

Moreover, Vanessa explained that their real-life relationship can be credited their on-screen romance even stronger

"It really does (help)," she said.

"Especially when you're young and it's all sweet and innocent," she concluded.