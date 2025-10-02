Quentin Tarantino finally gets what he wanted after 20 years

'Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair' to hit theatres in December

Quentin Tarantino, the director of Kill Bill, originally wanted the movie to go in the cinemas completely, which made it a 4-hour movie.



Miramax, the studio behind the movie, split it in two, titled Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Now, it is again set to hit theatres, but this time as a full uncut version called Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.

Lionsgate is releasing the movie, which includes a new 7.5-minute animated sequence and will be shown in 70mm and 35mm film prints.

In a statement, the filmmaker says, “I wrote and directed it as one movie—and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie."

He continues, “The best way to see ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!”

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair's logline read, "Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epic—presented exactly as he intended, complete with a new, never-before-seen anime sequence."

"Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead after her former boss and lover, Bill, ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child," the synopsis says.

"To exact her vengeance, she must first hunt down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself."

"With its operatic scope, relentless action, and iconic style, The Whole Bloody Affair stands as one of cinema’s definitive revenge sagas—rarely shown in its complete form and now presented with a classic intermission."

The film's stars include Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will bow out in cinemas on December 5.