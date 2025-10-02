Netflix announces 'The Age of Innocence' cast

'The Age of Innocence' cast has been released

The Age of Innocence is the forthcoming limited series on Netflix, whose cast has been filled out.



It is the adaptation of Edith Wharton's classic novel, which sees the 14 actors in the show

They include Fiona Glascott, Belinda Bromilow and Emma Shipp, Camila Morrone, Kristine Froseth, Ben Radcliffe and Margo Martindale.

In addition, Hayley Mills, Ryan Morgan, Will Tudor, John Light, Steven Pacey, Kel Matsena, Lucia Balordi, Elly Roberts, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anna Madeley and Michael Cochrane are all billed as supporting players.

Emma Frost serves as showrunner and writer on the series whose logline reads, “The Age of Innocence explores themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all its forms."

"This fresh take is true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation as we traverse the ballrooms and bedrooms of these young people, asking the question what is love — and what is lust? And should we ultimately be driven by our heads or by our hearts?”

The series executive producers include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Tracey Cook, Shannon Murphy, Pavlina Hatoupis, Shannon Murphy, and Emma.



It's unclear when The Age of Innocence will get a release date.