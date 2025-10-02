Nicole Kidman shows surprising state after ‘dreaded' divorce

Nicole Kidman stuns with post-split calm after fearing fallout

Nicole Kidman is reportedly "calm" and composed after filing divorce from Keith Urban and keeping focus on her daughters' future.

As per a recent report by People, Nicole Kidman was anxious and in intense fear before filing separation and was also fearful about the public reaction to her and Urban's divorce.

"She's been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it," a source told the outlet.

Now after filing for divorce and since the news of ‘dreaded’ separation is out she is behaving opposite of her fears. Kidman is reportedly "calm" and sensible during this rough patch and her main focus is her daughters' future.

The insider went on to say, "But she's surprisingly level-headed and calm."

"Now that it's out she's just focused on what's ahead and her girls," the tattler.

The news of the Babygirl actress and the country singer's split after 19 years of marriage was first broken by TMZ on September 29, and Kidman filed for divorce one day after citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple also signed a parenting agreement, making Kidman as primary residential parent for their daughters.

For the unversed, the longtime couple tied the knot back in June 2006 and welcomed two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

On September 30 a source told the outlet that Kidman "has been fighting to save the marriage."

"She didn’t want this," added the tipster noting "the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."