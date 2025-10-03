 
Kaia Gerber gets candid on dating men with big age gaps amid Lewis Pullman romance

Kaia Gerber gushed over Lewis Pullman, calling their romance 'healing'

Web Desk
October 03, 2025

Kaia Gerber dished on dating men with big age gaps amid her romance with Lewis Pullman.

In a recent chat with Jake Shane on his podcast, Therapuss with Jake Shane, the 24-year-old model who previously dated Austin Butler with an age gap of 10 years, reflected on dating older men and how she transforms herself according to the values of gentlemen she is dating at the time.

"I would completely just change my personality and my values for someone. I always dated people that were older than me, and so I was very willing to give up everything," she confessed.

Gerber went on to say, "I was like, I can show you I love you by completely, giving up my life for you, which is actually not how you build respect and trust and is not good in the long run."

"Then you start to bring a little bit more of who you really are into the relationship and they're like, no, I like that person before," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also gushed over Pullman, calling their romance "healing."

"A lot is being healed in this relationship," she told the host.

She further spilled the perks of dating a friend, saying, "I really feel like if you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it, because it just is so much better. I would never want to fight with my friends. I never want to be mad at my friends. I respect my friends. It just is a whole other thing."

