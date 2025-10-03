Pamela Anderson debuts hair transformation at Paris Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson debuts new look after signature blonde

Pamela Anderson stepped out with a bold new look on Thursday to Mugler’s runway presentation during Paris Fashion Week.

The Baywatch alum, 58, who has long been recognised for her signature blonde locks, was spotted at the show with a striking red bob and a tousled fringe—crafted by Parisian hairstylist John Nollet.

The look is said to be inspired by Scandinavian screen legends Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann and Gunnel Lindblom.

The actress was seated front row alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour, 75, and actress Naomi Watts, 57.

Anderson also shared the shaggy look via a carousel post on Instagram this Thursday, as well as another sleek hairstyle in the same colour a day earlier.

The latest look is tied to Anderson’s next role in the French film Love Is Not the Answer, where she stars opposite Steve Coogan.