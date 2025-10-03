Here's how Ozzy Osbourne was actually like in real life

Photo: Here's why Ozzy Osbourne played a clown role during his life

Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, 2025, at 76, was far more than the wild persona fans saw on stage and in media.

RadarOnline.com reports that the metal icon’s public antics hid a surprisingly sharp and reflective mind.

"People assumed Ozzy was this shambling idiot who could barely string a sentence together," a source said.

In reality, they explained, "He played up the clown role because that’s what people expected, but behind the scenes he was intelligent, thoughtful, and often deeply contemplative."

Ian Paice of Deep Purple, who knew Osbourne for over four decades also agreed and said, "Ozzy was much smarter than people gave him credit for."

"The bat-eating persona had nothing to do with the real man — he was cerebral and always thinking, always observing," he concluded.