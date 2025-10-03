Eric Dane makes emotional vow after ALS wheelchair reveal

Eric Dane opens up on heartbreaking ALS fight for family

Eric Dane vowed to “fight until last breath” amid ALS battle after a heartbreaking update.

Following the 52-year-old actor's shocking appearance in a wheelchair, Dane declared he is not giving up and is looking forward to his future with wife Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.

"I wanna ring every bell," he said in an interview posted on California congressman Eric Swalwell's social media page.

The Grey's Anatomy star went on to say, "I have two daughters at home. I wanna see them graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids."

"I wanna be there for all that. So, I’m gonna fight until the last breath on this one," he confessed.

During the conversation, doctors and representatives from the I Am ALS organization also joined the meeting and had a discussion about federal funding toward the neurological disease.

"ALS is the last thing they want to diagnose anybody with," Dane continued

"It so often takes all this time for these people to be diagnosed. Well, then it precludes them from being part of these clinical trials. That’s why Act for ALS is so great because it broadens the access for everybody."

This came after Dane's wife, Gayheart, revealed to People that due to his "heartbreaking" ALS diagnosis, his family is struggling and even their teenage daughters are coping with the situation by visiting a therapist.

"I mean, it's heartbreaking," she told the outlet in an interview published on Saturday.

"My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time," she added at the time.