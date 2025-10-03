Taylor Swift breaks silence on ‘The Life of a Showgirl' album leak hours before release

Taylor Swift reacts to ‘The Life of a Showgirl' album leak

Taylor Swift just released her album The Life of a Showgirl!

However, unfortunate circumstances surrounded the album that some Swifties, who received physical copies of it, leaked the tracks online, on platforms such as Discord, just hours before the official release.

The 35-year-old superstar liked the reel of a content creator expressing their disappointment about the album leaks.

Taylor also liked a video made by the Guyset Podcast host, in which he said it was “f***ed” and “messed up” that other fans were “ruining it for everybody else.”

Additionally on Instagram, the Lover crooner also liked video of the Swiftie podcaster Josh Felgoise, who also criticized the leaks.

“Apparently Taylor Swift's album leaked and that's f***ed, like, there's less than 24 hours to go until the album drops,” he said.

He continued, “You can't wait a little longer? Like no, no. That is one thing I will never do. You will never catch me listening to a leak of an album because that's messed up. I wanna listen to it the way it was intended. Like, I wanna listen to it with full production.”

“I like all the theorizing. I like all the predictions of what's gonna to happen, what it's gonna sound like, what you gonna say. I like that stuff. That makes it fun,” Josh further added.

“That's all part of the fun. Don't ruin the fun. Don't ruin the party. Why do people feel the need to ruin the party?” he concluded on Taylor Swift’s album, The Life of a Showgirl being leaked.