Keith Urban marks music return post Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban makes first stage appearance post Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban marked his return to the stage, making it his first show since news of his split from wife Nicole Kidman was revealed.

The country superstar played at Giant Center in Hershey, Penn. where he arrived via private jet earlier in the day.

During the show, which was a part of Urban's High and Alive World Tour, the guitarist did include a photo of Kidman and their daughters in a slideshow shown onscreen as he sang his 2024 song Heart Like a Hometown.

Urban then shared a personal story with his fans, about his parents allowing him to drop out of school to pursue music full-time.

The Messed Up As Me singer has been on tour this summer for his High and Alive World Tour, and has more shows scheduled through mid-October.

Keith Urban also caused buzz when he changed the lyrics to the popular Carrie Underwood duet, The Fighter, which was inspired by his early days of romance with Kidman.

Usually the lyrics are “I’ll be your fighter” but he recently sang the song and gave a shoutout to band member Maggie Baugh, singing that he'd "be your guitar player."

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30, after almost 19 years of marriage and cited the reason as irreconcilable differences.