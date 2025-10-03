Kensington Palace shares stunning video of Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace, the office of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has shared a new stunning video of the Princess of Wales.

The palace, on behalf of Kate Middleton, also shared the meaningful statement of the future queen following her ‘insightful’ first visit to RAF Coningsby as Royal Honorary Air Commodore.

The video was posted saying, “Great to meet personnel and their families at RAF Coningsby today.

“The base is home to one of the RAF’s Quick Reaction Alert teams, standing ready 24/7 to protect UK airspace. Fascinating to see the Typhoon team in action and to meet the dedicated teams who can be called upon at a moment’s notice.”

In another post, Kate Middleton said, “An insightful first visit to RAF Coningsby as Royal Honorary Air Commodore. From learning about the station’s operations to meeting personnel and their families, it was great to hear more about the vital role they play in supporting the RAF and keeping our nation safe.”

Meanwhile, during her visit, Kate Middleton revealed that her son Prince Louis wants to become a fighter pilot.

Louis, who is fourth in line to the throne, dreams of joining the RAF like his father Prince William, who was the fourth successive generation of the Royal Family to train as a pilot.

William served as an RAF search-and-rescue pilot from 2009 to 2013, and an air ambulance pilot from 2015 to 2017.