Amanda Holden reveals ambition beyond ‘Britain's Got Talent'

Amanda Holden wants to host her own chat show

Amanda Holden just revealed she wishes to have her own chat show.

The Britain's Got Talent judge believes that Jonathan Ross and Graham Norton need some competition from women.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I would love to have a chat show. I think you’ve got two men who dominate that in our country – and that needs to change.”

“Of course, The One Show with Alex Jones is brilliant,” she added.

She continued, “But I’m like, ‘Where’s the afternoon chat show that used to be on around teatime and can it be hosted by a woman?’ I don’t get it.”

Amanda and comedian Alan Carr, with whom she hosts a BBC renovation show, discussed if they could do a talk show but ultimately decided there was "no point" having any guests because neither of them are ever quiet.

She added: "Alan and I thought about doing one together. But then we said there’s no point in anyone coming on as a guest as they wouldn’t get word in edgeways."

The 54-year-old star would also be hosting her first game show, Inner Circle, on Saturdays from this weekend and she thinks it is "super-important" to have women at the helm of programs in prime time slots.

She said: “Between me, Davina McCall, Claudia and Tess, we are still going and saying, ‘Excuse me, we can do it as well.’”

“Yes, the ladies are killing it right now,” Amanda exclaimed, adding, “It’s super-important, because TV, especially the game show genre, is still male-dominated.”

When asked what her viewers can expect from the game show, she mentioned, “My game show style is a killer heel and a tight dress. I wore trousers for a couple of days, but I just thought I’m always going to be me and I’m always going to dress the way I want to.

“I really enjoy fashion – it’s part of my TV armour,” she explained.

“My armour for going out on TV is a good blow dry, a ton of make-up, a lash and a frock with a killer heel. That’s how I operate,” Amanda Holden concluded.