Taylor Swift finally talks about her garden proposal: ‘Travis built it'

Taylor Swift reveals how she felt during her proposal

Taylor Swift has just touched on the adorable way her fiancé Travis Kelce made her engagement special.

The singer shared everything during an appearance at The Graham Norton Show and got honest about the proposal itself as well as the garden venue.

She began by saying, “while we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in.”

In Swift’s eyes, “he went all out — 10 out of 10.” And she even hailed how “he really crushed it in surprising me.”

She even answered the running question about her wedding during he interview and admitted that her current attention is more geared towards her promotions for The Life of a Showgirl, because “I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan.”

She even surprised the host by admitting that this project was something that really ‘sustained’ her during her Eras Tour, which she dubs her ‘secret passion project’.

“Last year on the tour I was physically exhausted – sick and worn down – so to spark me up I had the album as a secret passion project behind the scenes. It stopped me hitting a wall,” she admitted too.

Near the end she also made one thing clear and said that this album was less personal to her, as her past music has been because “I am open about things but in recent years I have a different perspective and like storytelling at a little bit of a distance, so it isn’t like doing a complete autopsy of myself.”