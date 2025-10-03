Kylie Kelce opens up about pain of having a miscarriage: 'It still hurts'

Kylie Kelce talks about how going through a miscarriage seven years ago still hurts her

Kylie Kelce just admitted that even though she suffered a miscarriage seven years ago “it still hurts.”

The 33-year-old star- who has daughters Wyatt, six, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two, and Finn, six months with husband Jason Kelce - first got pregnant in August 2018 but tragically lost the baby when she was 12 weeks gone.

Speaking on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, she said: “I emphasize the fact that this still hurts after having four children, because it does. And it's okay."

Kylie took the chance to share this experience to mark October being Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

She and Jason had travelled to London so he could play a game for the Philadelphia Eagles before their 12-week appointment. .

She grew emotional as she recalled: “We made it a point to surprise Jason's mom and dad when we were there by pretending to take a photo and telling them that we were expecting.”

“We surprised Jason's mom and dad with a video. We also surprised Jason's Aunt Judy and his grandmother, Grandma Mary,” she further remembered.

Kylie continued, "When we were in Cleveland, we surprised [Jason’s brother] Travis with little baby booties. All of these interactions were recorded for memory purposes.”

But then the podcaster told how everything "went into slow motion" when she learned during her doctor's appointment that she had miscarried.

She said: “It felt like everything went into slow motion. And they could not find the baby on the doppler.”

“I remember being like, ‘Oh, there isn't a heartbeat. You didn't find one because there isn't one,'” she said.

Kylie admitted that the loss has "messed with [her] brain" and she started concealing her subsequent pregnancies until she was much further along.

She said: “Having had that experience then messed with my brain for every consecutive pregnancy.”

“So, for Wyatt, we did not share that we were pregnant until I was after 20 weeks. For consecutive pregnancies, I waited till I was at least 16 weeks,” the 33-year-old detailed.

"I Googled almost every week what the percentage likelihood was that a baby could survive, which sounds really dark. I literally did it for Finn,” Kylie Kelce concluded.