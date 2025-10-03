Victoria Beckham reveals why she tried to ‘become someone else'

Victoria Beckham talks about how clothing made her feel different

Victoria Beckham just opened up about how she used clothes “to become someone else” in her new Netflix documentary.

Speaking in a teaser trailer ahead of its release on October 9, she recalled how her mother, Jackie Adams, influenced her fashion sense and style.

Victoria will take the spotlight in the show about her day-to-day life as the creative director of the eponymous fashion and beauty brand she launched in 2008.

Ahead of a fashion show, the former Spice Girl explained: “I've always wanted to do this.”

Victoria continued, “Throughout my life, I've used clothes to become someone else, be the person that I always wanted to be, that maybe naturally I wasn't.”

“I used to customize the school uniform in the bathroom at lunchtime. I used to love watching my mum get dressed up, you know she really cared and made the best of herself,” she explained.

The fashion icon further recalled: “I remember my mum saying to me if you dress up to get on the airplane, if there's any chance of being upgraded, they're always going to look at who looks the best. I mean the truth is, there is no first class on budget air lines.”

Victoria’s documentary follows the success of, Beckham, their 2023 release, a four-part-long Netflix series which featured David Beckham’s stellar football career as well as his life as a husband and a father-of-four.

Currently, it is reported by multiple media outlets that Victoria is aching over her eldest son Brooklyn's estrangement but made sure he features in her forthcoming Netflix show.