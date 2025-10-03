Sarah Michelle Gellar gets candid about regretful red carpet style choices

 
Sarah Michelle Gellar gets real about past '90s red carpet fashion statements

October 03, 2025

Sarah Michelle Gellar is looking back at her ’90s red carpet days with a mix of nostalgia and relief.

The actress, 48, recently shared a playful Instagram post comparing some of her past premiere looks with her current style.

The side-by-side photos included outfits she wore to the Scream 2 and I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres in 1997, as well as the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

From tube dresses and beaded miniskirts to shiny hosiery, the actress joked that she hopes at least one of those items has been “burned.”

She also expressed regret over a feathered purse she carried to the I Know What You Did Last Summer screening nearly three decades ago.

“I’m happy to say that my style has definitely improved,” she captioned the post.

Gellar admitted she used to stress about trends and other people’s opinions. “I think now, I’m more invested in myself and wanting to try things that are different,” she said.

“I’ve been going outside of my comfort zones, which is rare, I think, at my age. But maybe there’s a confidence that comes with age?”

Gellar will next be seen on the big screen in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, set to hit theaters on April 10.

