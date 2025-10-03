Morgan Wallen words during 2024 arrest finally revealed

Morgan Wallen addresses 2024 arrest

Morgan Wallen just denied he threw a chair off of a Nashville rooftop bar in newly surfaced footage before and after his 2024 arrest.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released video of the country star's arrest, which was captured by body and cruiser cameras, to the Associated Press

Previously, the details of what Wallen told the officers had not been revealed but now in a newly released footage, a police camera shows two officers reacting to an object falling from above on a late Sunday night.

When Wallen and his bodyguards approach the main entrance on Broadway, a man with Wallen can be seen yelling, "He didn’t see anything. You don’t have witnesses, you are accusing!"

While the bodyguard added, "He didn’t throw nothing, he didn’t throw nothing," and claims two employees were "being aggressive."

Wallen claims that he does not know what happened when he was asked by an officer about the events.

"We've not tried to cause no problems, man. I don’t know what they are — I don’t know why," he tells another officer.

Over this when the officer said they were trying to determine what happened after a chair feel from the roof and landed by his police car, Wallen answered, "As you should."