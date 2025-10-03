Taylor Swift drops bombshell about Ed Sheeran's performance at her, Travis Kelce's nuptials

Taylor Swift admits keeping Ed Sheeran from singing at her wedding 'would be hard'

Taylor Swift has hinted that Ed Sheeran will be among the guests at her and Travis Kelce’s wedding ceremony.

On the Friday, October 3 episode of the U.K.’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show, the pop sensation appeared to promote her new and twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

During the show, the host, Fleur East, asked Swift about the appearance of her pal Ed Sheeran, especially his performance on her and Kelce’s big day, saying, “We spoke to Ed Sheeran a few weeks back, and he told us he is constantly asked to perform at people’s weddings. So, is he singing at your wedding?”

The 35-year-old American singer and songwriter responded, “Oh it would be hard to keep him from it, I think!”

She elaborated, “That’s the thing, he’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like, 'Ed, if there is a stage, you know you’ll be on it.' He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want.”

Referring to Sapphire hitmaker’s wedding to Cherry Seaborn in December 2018, Swift recalled, “He had a great wedding … like eight years ago, forest wedding, like a woods wedding.”

The 14 Grammy Award winner went to reflect on her bond with Sheeran and their shared love for performing on the stage.

She remarked, “That’s the fun thing about our friendship is we both love performing, and we love writing and singing. We’re like, ‘Oh, don’t make me sing … alright!’ Up there explaining to the house band, you’re like ‘‘Shake It Off’ is three chords. We’re first verse starting here!’”

“But that’s the thing, we love what we do, we love to get up onstage, it’s actually not that hard at talking either of us into performing at anything,” Taylor Swift noted.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Ed Sheeran performed at the nuptials of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025.