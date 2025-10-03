Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's romance gets more serious than ever: Source

Photo: Sydney Sweeney having fun with Scooter Braun's as romance becomes serious: Source

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have become the real deal.

As fans know, Sweeney's love life has made headlines in recent months after she called off her engagement to longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino in January.

According to RadarOnline.com, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun may be more than just friends.

“They are dating and it has become more serious,” a source revealed, noting that while the pair aren’t putting a label on their relationship just yet, “Sydney has been having a lot of fun with Scooter.”

The insider added that their dynamic has been refreshing for the Anyone But You star.

“It has been low-pressure for both of them and has been a different relationship for Sydney."

"Scooter has introduced her to new perspectives, especially when it comes to business,” they concluded.

These claims echo earlier reports. A source previously told Us Weekly that Braun has been “really intentional” with Sweeney since they first sparked speculation this summer.

Rumors of a romance began when the 44-year-old music mogul and the 27-year-old actress were spotted strolling through Italy in June before both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding.

“They hung out that whole weekend and had a lot of fun,” the insider noted, adding that the pair have continued texting and meeting up since.