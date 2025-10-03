 
Geo News

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky overjoyed after welcoming baby girl: Source

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been blessed with a girl after two boys

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2025

Photo: Baby girl's birth brings unimaginable joy to Rihanna, ASAP Rocky: Source

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly on cloud 9 after becoming parents to a baby girl. 

As fans will be aware, the pair who were already proud parents to two boys, RZA, 3, and Riot, almost 2, are now celebrating the arrival of their first daughter, thrilled that their children will grow up close in age.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the couple has been “over the moon” since welcoming their baby girl. 

“They are both saying that this baby has them feeling like all their prayers have been answered,” a source revealed. 

“Rocky has been dying for a little girl, so has Rihanna.”

On September 24, the Diamonds hitmaker and the Fashion Killa rapper introduced baby No. 3 to the world with an adorable snap, revealing her name as Rocki Irish Mayers.

Now, that their little one has arrived, Rihanna is said to be fully focused on family life. 

“The only thing on her mind is spending every minute she can with her kids and Rocky,” the insider previously added.

