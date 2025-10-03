 
Teddi Mellencamp reveals her stage four cancer is 'gone'

Teddi Mellencamp was diagnosed with cancer in 2022

October 03, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp has opened up about her illness and has shared a major update.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Two T's in a Pod, the 44-year-old American TV personality revealed the big news about her stage 4 cancer.

Mellencamp, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease in 2022, told her co-host Dolores Catania that her last-stage cancer is finally “gone.”

She said, “Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer.”

“Oh, I’m so happy!” Catania cheered and went on to joke that they had to review the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County.

“How am I supposed to carry on after this? F*** the episode ... I wish I could hug you. I love you. Thank you for telling me that. It took my breath away,” she gushed.

“When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb,” Mellencamp quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s health journey will continue, as she shared, “I'm still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I'm still fighting because you have to be.”

