Kardashians want to monetize Jessica Simpson's life story: Source

Photo: Kardashians eyeing up partnership with Jessica Simpson: Source

Jessica Simpson may soon be making her way back to reality television, and this time, she could be doing it alongside the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, insiders revealed that Simpson has grown close to the famous clan, who live in the same exclusive gated community outside Los Angeles.

"Her current story as a single mom juggling work, family and dating is compelling, and the Kardashians, more than anybody, see that it could make for great television," said a source.

The insider added that Simpson's partnership with the reality moguls is far from coincidence.

"Jessica's aligning herself with the Kardashians is no accident. There would be no Kardashians reality franchise without Jessica blazing a trail."

Fans will remember Simpson's first foray into reality TV with Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, which chronicled her ill-fated marriage to boy bander Nick Lachey.

The couple divorced in 2006 after a relationship marred by arguments and tension.

Since then, Simpson has built a fashion empire valued at $1 billion, amassing a $200 million personal fortune.

She also briefly returned to her music roots as a country singer, but friends believe that her heart is still set on reclaiming her spot in front of the cameras.