Miley Cyrus wants people to see Liam Hemsworth's true face: Source

Photo: Miley Cyrus resents Liam Hemsworth love years after split: Source

Miley Cyrus is reportedly still hurting years after her split from Liam Hemsworth.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Flowers hitmaker continues to harbor resentment towards her ex-husband.

"Even all these years later Miley is still hanging on to so much resentment," an insider shared.

They went on to add, "She's telling friends he was selfish and cold and always left her feeling never quite good enough."

"The more time passes, the more she resents him and feels like he wasted years of her life," the insider added.

The source further revealed that Miley remains frustrated by Liam’s public image.

"It infuriates her that people think he's this down-to-earth guy who just couldn't handle life in the fast lane when it was the other way around," the tipster said.

Following their divorce, Liam found love again with model Gabriella Brooks.

The pair first met in December 2019, just a month before his divorce from Cyrus was finalized.