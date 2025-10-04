Miley Cyrus looks back at 'brutal' early pop stardom

Miley Cyrus reflects on early pop stardom

Miley Cyrus is recalling the "brutal" fallout of her child-to-pop star shift.

In a teaser video of the 32-year-old singer's upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Cyrus opened up about the backlash she has faced throughout her career especially after entring the pop world, admitting she didn’t grasp "harsh" criticism until later.

"I was the first person to maybe ever be canceled, I guess," she said, referring to her transformation from child star to a pop star

"Well, you know, I didn’t know until I was older, actually, how brutal it really was, ‘cause it was very, I guess, you know, challenging for other people," she continued. "But for me, it was a good time. It looked fun, and it was fun."

Cyrus did not specify which events she is talking about and what she means when she talks about criticism, but she’s no stranger to it. In 2009, she drew backlash for dancing on a pole attached to an ice cream truck during the Teen Choice Awards, and the following year a leaked video showed her smoking from a bong.

"It wasn’t until I was older that I realized how harsh [the criticism was] and, you know, it just — I would never now, being where I am, ever look at someone in their 20s from the view of who I am now," she noted

Cyrus added, "So, I think it was that. But at the time, it was awesome."