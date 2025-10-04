John Candy's son Chris reflects on how dad would've viewed his documentary

John Candy’s son Chris reflects on late star’s documentary

John Candy's son Chris tugged at some heartstrings, sharing his late father's likely reaction to the documentary, John Candy: I Like Me.

In a recent chat with People at a special screening of the upcoming documentary on John Candy's life at the Montalban Theater in Los Angeles, the late comedian's son shared his thoughts on what his father's would have viewed the film.

"I think he would be uncomfortable, but this is a guy that didn't like to go to his own movie premieres," Chris told the outlet.

The 41-year-old son of Candy added, "I would hope though, the John Candy of 2025, he would've worked on himself enough to be okay with himself, and then I know that he did love himself, but yeah, I think in that early phase, he probably would've felt a bit uncomfortable about the whole thing nowadays."

John Candy: I Like Me, which is produced by Ryan Reynolds, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 10.

Chris also revealed that he learned a lot about his father and his life during the filmmaking.

"I think the thing that stood out the most to me was the influence that his comedy had on comedians that I grew up [watching]," Chris shared.

"I loved Conan O'Brien, Mr. Show with Bob and David, Kids in the Hall. To hear Conan O'Brien talk about how he was such a direct influence, my dad onto him, and then for me to be such a fan of his — to kind of see the connective tissue that my dad had within the realm of comedy was really an overwhelming feeling."