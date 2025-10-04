Diddy gets 4 years prison term over prostitution-related charges

Diddy sentenced to 4 years in prison

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

As Diddy has already spent 14 months in jail, he will serve for 36 months or three years.

The judge also ordered Combs to spend five years under supervision after prison and gave him a $500,000 fine, which is the highest amount allowed by law.

Before Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him, Diddy asked for forgiveness from his former girlfriends, his close ones and family, saying his practices were "disgusting, shameful and sick."

He also admitted that his children "deserve better" father and confessed that he let his mother down as a son.

Subramanian shared his remarks on Diddy's lengthy sentence, saying it was necessary “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability.”

The judge also rejected the explanation of Diddy's freaks off as "intimate consensual experiences or just a ‘s** drugs and rock ‘n’ roll’ story."

For the unversed, in his federal trial, Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, while he was not found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, crimes that could have sent him to prison for life.

Prosecutors pushed Subramanian to give Combs 11 years in prison for his prostitution convictions, while his defense team argued he should serve no more than 14 months.

During the sentencing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik argued that Combs’ “respect for the law is just lip service.”

She told the judge that Combs, 55, had already scheduled speaking events starting next week, as if he was certain he’d be released from prison.

"That is the height of hubris, your honor," Slavik said.

She added that even at his sentencing for two federal crimes, Combs still hasn’t fully accepted responsibility for how his own actions led to this point.