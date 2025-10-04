 
Eric Dane breaks silence on skipping Emmys 2025

Eric Dane was slated to present an award at the annual award show

October 04, 2025

Eric Dane reveals real reason behind his absence from Emmys 2025
Eric Dane revealed he missed Emmy 2025 due to a fall in his kitchen

In a recent chat with The Washington Post, the Grey's Anatomy star expressed his disappointment over not appearing on the award show, as he was slated to present an award.

Explaining his reason, Dane said that he was in the hospital "getting stitches put in my head" on the night of the Emmys.

The actor, who revealed his ALS diagnosis in April, shared that before the show, he lost his balance and fell in his kitchen, causing a head injury.

"ALS is a nasty disease," he remarked. “I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to."

"It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues, I thought would have been a special moment," Dane noted.

Expressing his disappointment, Dane added, "So I was really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it."

This came a day after Dane vowed to “fight until last breath” amid ALS battle for his daughters.

Earlier in September, Dane's wife, Gayheart, revealed to People that due to his "heartbreaking" ALS diagnosis, his family is struggling and even their teenage daughters are coping with the situation by visiting a therapist.

"I mean, it's heartbreaking," she told the outlet in an interview published on Saturday.

"My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time," she added at the time.

