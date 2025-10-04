Blake Lively quietly shows Taylor Swift support amid rumoured rift

Blake Lively sends subtle signal on friendship with Taylor Swift

Blake Lively is signaling support for longtime friend Taylor Swift despite speculation about their strained relationship.

The actress, 38, dropped a like on Swift’s recent Instagram post that announced the release of her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

In the post, Swift, 35, wrote, "I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right," thanking collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.

"If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain… The Life of a Showgirl is out now," Swift continued alongside her sexy, showgirl-inspired photoshoot to promote the record.

The showgirl-inspired record, Swift’s 12th studio album, dropped at midnight on October 3.

One of the tracks, Ruin the Friendship, was even speculated to be referencing a fallout between Swift and Lively. However, the song instead turned out to be based on unrequited love.

Their friendship has faced scrutiny in recent months as Lively remains embroiled in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Swift’s name emerged in filings earlier this year, but her team dismissed suggestions of involvement as “clickbait.” Sources have since said the two women are taking space from one another.