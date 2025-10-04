Taylor Swift says marriage only became real with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift says wedding planning never crossed her mind before

Taylor Swift credits Travis Kelce for ever making her think about marriage.

In a new interview with Emma Bunton on Heart Radio in the UK, the 14-time Grammy winner revealed that wedding plans weren’t on her radar until Kelce came into her life.

“You would think I’d been the type of person to obsess over weddings my whole life, but I actually never thought about it until I met the person,” Swift said.

Swift added that she hasn’t even considered details like a bachelorette party. “This is the first time I’ve thought about that,” she said, noting that her circle of close friends may be difficult to gather since “everyone is scattered across the world.”

The pop star also brushed off talk of her “married life era,” explaining, “I mean, I just got engaged. These things just happened to me.”

However, she admitted she’s “really excited” about what’s ahead.

Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement on August 26.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show the same day, Swift revealed Kelce’s proposal came right after they recorded an episode of his hit podcast New Heights.

As for when wedding planning will begin, Swift said she’s prioritising the release of her new album The Life of a Showgirl first.