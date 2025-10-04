Taylor Swift says she doesn't doomscroll

Taylor Swift reveals why she quit doomscrolling

Taylor Swift is keeping her mind clear by staying off social media.

The 14-time Grammy winner, 35, appeared on Hits Radio this Friday to discuss her new album The Life of a Showgirl, where she eplained how she avoids the pitfalls of endless scrolling.

“Oh, I really am not much of a scroller at all,” Swift admitted. “I don’t have the apps on my phone, or else because it’s really effective, right? They know what I want to see, and they’re going to show it to me. I’d rather spend those hours doing something else, planning fun ways to put out this album, or baking. I have a lot of hobbies.”

Swift said she once fell into the trap of scrolling but found it drained her time and energy. Now, she prefers to have “a different relationship with social media.”

However, she elaborated that she still sees content when friends send it directly. “I’ll see your funny reels, you’re a great follow,” she told one of the hosts, before adding that she avoids most online chatter.

“Anything you put in your brain, it’s going to internalise. I have a real priority on being peaceful and happy… I’m not going to have a messy, dramatic feeling about something that doesn’t actually matter.”

Swift also called out “rage-baiting” as a driver of online engagement. “Getting attention has now been monetised. You have to know what world we live in and choose what reality you want to be in.”

In another recent interview, Swift told BBC Radio 1 she won’t be touring the album in the near future.