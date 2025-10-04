Taylor Swift rates Travis Kelce's proposal

Taylor Swift reveals how Travis Kelce arranged the enchanting proposal

Taylor Swift is opening up about the romantic way Travis Kelce proposed at his home this past August.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show on Friday while promoting her new album The Life of a Showgirl, the pop star, 35, explained how the Kansas City Chiefs star, also 35, managed to surprise her.

“We filmed the podcast for about three or four hours … and meanwhile behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this,” Swift said, referencing her August 13 appearance on New Heights.

Fans got a first look at the moment when the couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26, showing Kelce down on one knee as Swift cradled his face, surrounded by thousands of flowers, lush greenery, and a romantic floral arch.

The elaborate “enchanted garden” setup was estimated to cost around $38,000 and included 1,200 roses, 800 pounds of greenery, and more than 1,000 additional blooms, per floral expert Ashley Greer, who worked on the Obama White House Christmas trees.

Greer explained to People Magazine how the scene appeared to be centered around a 20-foot “domed arboretum,” with the metalwork covered in vines, roses, lilies and candles interwoven.

Swift and Kelce’s love story first sparked in 2023, when the NFL star revealed he had tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at an Eras Tour show. After he publicly shared his crush on the New Heights podcast in July, the two began dating quietly.