50 Cent trolls yet another rap artist on social media

October 04, 2025

50 Cent is known for trolling whoever he wants on social media. Recently, he took a hit at Sean "Diddy" Combs after his sentencing for 50 months on charges of prostitution.

Taking to X, he pens as he attaches a link to his G-Unit website, "Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for a speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, I’m available!."

His tweet comes after the prosecution team in the hearing of the case revealed the disgraced rap mogul had been booked for a speaking engagement in Miami next week.

Earlier, the Candy Shop rap star also enjoyed it after President Donald Trump was not open to giving the Bad Boys Records founder a presidential pardon.

“Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned?” he wrote. “No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things. Yet, Trump being Trump, it could all change on a dime."

Apart from this, Diddy and 50 Cent have been rivals for a long time. The feud between them sparked after the latter, in his track The Bomb in 2006, accused Diddy of having the knowledge of who killed Notorious B.I.G.

