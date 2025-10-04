Prince William, Kate Middleton face 'brutal warning' about their kids future

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received a ‘brutal warning’ and the royal couple are "extremely" careful about how they raise their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Radar Online, citing the royal sources close to the family said: "Prince Harry and especially Prince Andrew highlight what happens when things go wrong after being spoilt as children. Andrew developed entitlement, Harry grew resentful – and both paths have damaged the institution. That is the clear warning for William and Kate as they bring up their children."

Another source said Kate and William knew the risks all too well, adding “Their priority is to ensure George isn't singled out while Charlotte and Louis feel overlooked.”

The insider continued, “It's a fine line to walk – and history proves how damaging it can be if it tips the wrong way."

Commenting on it, royal expert Richard Eden said the warning signs for the Prince and Princess of Wales are stark.

The royal expert explains, "I think Andrew and Harry should both stand as a warning to Prince William and Catherine that how you treat that 'spare' is very difficult. We've seen in both cases I would say they've grown up with the wrong attitudes, with that bitterness, resentment from Harry, then in Andrew's case that sort of weird entitlement.”

He went on saying, “From everything we've heard, William and Catherine are making real efforts to avoid that but it is hard in that sense when winner takes all type of thing."