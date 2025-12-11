King Charles makes Beatrice, Eugenie part of special plan to end drama

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received a positive update from King Charles after going through challenges in 2025.

The York sisters were dragged into their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's, scandals for the past few months.

Especially after the titles and honours of their father were taken away, there were whispers about Beatrice and Eugenie's future within the royal family.

As Christmas approaches, fans appear curious to see the guest list of the royal family's traditional Sandringham walk.

The former royal butler, Grant Harrold, shared that the King won't let his nieces feel alone in times of need. They will be very much part of the special celebrations.

As per ReachPlc, he said, "Charles gets on well with them, they get on with their cousins, and they have done nothing wrong."

"As I've said previously, Charles dislikes drama and fallouts. He hasn't fallen out with his nieces, so there's no reason to exclude them," Grant added.

The King will show support to Beatrice and Eugenie with an invitation as they "are still part of the wider family."