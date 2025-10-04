Cillian Murphy reveals Oscar Award effect on career

Cillian Murphy reveals if Oscar Award changed his life

Cillian Murphy just reflected on how his career was affected by his Oscar win.

The popular Irish actor Best Actor at the Academy Award in 2024 for playing the title role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Since then, he has appeared in the historical drama Small Things Like These and has most currently made his appearance in the school drama, Steve.

Asked by Variety if the success of Oppenheimer had put him in “hot demand” Murphy responded: “No, because I had these other two films straight away. I just wasn’t available, so it didn’t happen.”

He added: “Maybe someday it will. Or maybe it’s too late.”

Murphy will next appear in a small role in 28 Days Later sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple and will then reprise his infamous Peaky Blinders role as Thomas Shelby for the Netflix movie, The Immortal Man.

Speaking about the former film, Murphy told the outlet that he would not give away anything about the plot but said: “But I will say that I think Nia DaCosta has made an extraordinary film, and it’s an amazing accompaniment to Danny’s movie. I’m only in it a tiny bit, but I’m really proud of it.”

Cillian Murphy’s Steve, released on September 19, received exceptionally positive reviews; however, the actor admitted in a previous interview, “You’re always nervous."

"So, I’m not finished until the audience sees it. I’m very proud of it,” the 49-year-old said.

Cillian Murphy was also asked if producing brought more pressure and he admitted, “It’s doubly nervous because that’s what makes it more stressful! Yeah, but the reaction’s been brilliant so far.”