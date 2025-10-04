Ozzy Osbourne almost gave up on life before ‘Back To The Beginning; gig

Ozzy Osbourne considered suicide after his botched neck surgery

The 76-year-old Black Sabbath legend, who died this year because of his prolonged battle with Parkinson’s and surgery pain, had thought about suicide in 2021 because he was so depressed about his health.

Speaking in new Paramount+ documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now, Ozzy can be seen saying: “The thought of not doing any gigs anymore — I went really into depression. I’m on antidepressants now, actually. Because I was getting ready to off myself at some point.”

However, Ozzy then admitted that he never went through it because he was afraid that he wouldn’t be to do it.

He explained: “I’ll go there in my head and I go, ‘What are you f****** talking about?’ Because knowing me, I’d half-do it and I’d be half-dead. I mean, I wouldn’t die, you know? That’s my luck.”

In the clip, Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, agreed that her husband was going through a miserable time

“Some days he wishes he was dead, he’s in so much pain [that] he can’t take it. He just wishes he could go,” she sentimentally said.

It is pertinent to mention that Ozzy suffered a serious fall in 2019 that left his neck broken and the rock star immediately knew the hit was serious.

“You instinctively know you’ve done f****** damage,” Ozzy said.