Taylor Swift recalls the time when fans misunderstood Greg James

Photo: Taylor Swift addresses old misunderstanding about Greg James friendship

Taylor Swift recently opened up about a funny moment when her fans, also known as the SWIFTIES, completely misread her playful banter with BBC Radio 1 host Greg James.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the 35-year-old superstar sat down with her longtime friend James while promoting her new album The Life of a Showgirl, and together they revisited an infamous interview clip.

During the chat, Swift recalled how some fans didn’t realize the two were joking.

“Remember when you were like, joking with me at the show we did about being sweaty and people thought that it was a greatly offensive thing?” she said.

She went on to clarify that the interaction was all in good fun and that she was never offended.

“No [I was not upset], it was important. And also, I had already arrived there on my own. You were just reading my mind, as good friends do. I actually laughed.”

To wrap things up on a heartwarming note, the singer promised James a spot at her highly anticipated wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce.

Swift's latest album features tracks including, The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey, and The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter).