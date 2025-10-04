 
Geo News

Taylor Swift recalls the time when fans misunderstood Greg James

Taylor Swift took a trip down memory lane with Greg James

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

October 04, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swift addresses old misunderstanding about Greg James friendship
Photo: Taylor Swift addresses old misunderstanding about Greg James friendship

Taylor Swift recently opened up about a funny moment when her fans, also known as the SWIFTIES, completely misread her playful banter with BBC Radio 1 host Greg James.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the 35-year-old superstar sat down with her longtime friend James while promoting her new album The Life of a Showgirl, and together they revisited an infamous interview clip.

During the chat, Swift recalled how some fans didn’t realize the two were joking. 

“Remember when you were like, joking with me at the show we did about being sweaty and people thought that it was a greatly offensive thing?” she said.

She went on to clarify that the interaction was all in good fun and that she was never offended. 

“No [I was not upset], it was important. And also, I had already arrived there on my own. You were just reading my mind, as good friends do. I actually laughed.”

To wrap things up on a heartwarming note, the singer promised James a spot at her highly anticipated wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce.

Swift's latest album features tracks including, The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey, and The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter).

Here's how Miley Cyrus mended rift with dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Here's how Miley Cyrus mended rift with dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Tom Holland, Zendaya have put their wedding 'on hold' due to 'enormous strain'
Tom Holland, Zendaya have put their wedding 'on hold' due to 'enormous strain'
Priscilla Presley shows 'intimate side of' her ex-husband Elvis
Priscilla Presley shows 'intimate side of' her ex-husband Elvis
Miley Cyrus wants to save Liam Hemsworth's new girl: Source
Miley Cyrus wants to save Liam Hemsworth's new girl: Source
Ozzy Osbourne almost gave up on life before ‘Back To The Beginning; gig
Ozzy Osbourne almost gave up on life before ‘Back To The Beginning; gig
50 Cent trolls yet another rap artist on social media
50 Cent trolls yet another rap artist on social media
Cillian Murphy reveals Oscar Award effect on career
Cillian Murphy reveals Oscar Award effect on career
Ozzy Osbourne addiction before death revealed
Ozzy Osbourne addiction before death revealed