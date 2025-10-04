'Gilmore Girls' star weighs in on series long running debate

Lauren Graham gives shout-out to 'Gilmore Girls' boyfriends

In Gilmore Girls, Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai Gilmore, has three main boyfriends in the series, which spanned for seven seasons. Dean (Jared Padalecki), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), and Logan (Matt Czuchry).



Though the show debuted nearly three decades ago, the debate among fans on who is the best partner for the lead character is still raging.

Now, the actress shares her thoughts during her speech at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“I want to thank my castmates. I’ve gotten to work with so many incredible people,” she adds. “And I never pick a team, but I do have to say, [Matt] Czuchry’s here.”

Following on from her words, Lauren then gives a shout-out to her other on-screen love interest. “[Milo] Ventimiglia? No. [Jared] Padalecki? Points for Logan.”

These points, the star clarifies, don't mean she is declaring support for one team over another. “Just points! Just points! It’s an ongoing points system. It isn’t done yet.”

Lauren's several Gilmore Girls alums attended the ceremony, including Kelly Bishop, Scott Patterson, Yanic Truesdale, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, and executive producer Daniel Palladino.