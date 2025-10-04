Here's how Miley Cyrus mended rift with dad Billy Ray Cyrus

 
Miley Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus are reportedly trying to put their past behind

Syeda Zahra Furqan
October 04, 2025

Miley Cyrus has reportedly made peace with her father Billy Ray Cyrus after years of rocky relations.

In September 2025, the pop sensation released a track titled Secrets, which insiders described as a musical “peace offering” to her dad. 

While the pair took their time to work through old wounds, it now appears they have finally reconciled.

The gesture marks a major turnaround, especially given that Miley appeared to pointedly snub her father during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she won her first-ever Grammy for Flowers.

On stage, the star thanked a long list of supporters including her team, Columbia Records, her mother Tish, her sister Brandi, and her close circle of friends, but notably left Billy Ray's name out.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone,” she remarked before signing off, further fueling speculation of a family rift.

Now, it seems healing is underway as Miley has not only extended the olive branch but also expressed happiness that her dad has found love again with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

The reconciliation comes after years of strain within the Cyrus clan following Billy Ray’s split from Tish Cyrus in 2022.

