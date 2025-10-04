Major comedian defends his 'controversial' career choice

Louis C.K. pushes back flak over Riyadh performance

Louis C.K. is well known for his sitcom shows, but recently he took part in a comedy festival which drew much ire.



The event happened in Saudi Arabia and was called the Riyadh Comedy Festival. Now, the comedian is defending his choice in an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher.

“When I’m talking to the other comedians who have been there, they’ve been really surprised by what’s going on," he shares after there was a criticism on scores of comics for performing in a country who has censorship laws.

But in Louis's experience, it was quite different from what is commonly known about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"There’s a woman who’s a lesbian and Jewish, who did a show there, and she got a standing ovation. So, there’s stuff going on that’s unexpected in this thing."

“People have been playing Saudi Arabia for years. Comedians have been going and playing Arab countries. There was a film festival there recently, it’s kind of opened up. But I’ve always said no to Arab countries," he continues.

“And when this came up, they said there’s only two restrictions — their religion and their government, I don’t have jokes about those two things."

"It used to be when I got offers from places like that, there would be a long list, and I’d just say, ‘No, I don’t need that.’ But when I heard it’s opening, I thought, that’s awfully interesting," the 58-year-old adds.

"That just feels like a good opportunity. And I just feel like comedy is a great way to get in and start talking," Louis concludes.