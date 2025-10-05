Prince William told it is not a good idea to hide Prince George

Prince William is reminded it is important for his son, Prince George, to have a presence.

The Prince of Wales, who has on various occasions admitted that he is protective about the exposure of his kids, is told he cannot put more limitations on his heir.

Royal expert Katie Nichols said: "William doesn’t want George to have the same level of exposure he and Prince Harry had as kids, so it has to be done very carefully.

Speaking to the Mirror, Ms Nicholl added: "[Prince] William has the sense to know that the public need to fall in love with George as a youngster."

She added: "He has to have a presence, and he can’t be kept under lock and key and only introduced when he’s 18."