 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian debuts Kris Jenner-inspired pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian debuted the short style on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2025

Kim Kardashian shows uncanny resemblance with mom Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian shows uncanny resemblance with mom Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian unveiled a striking new look at Paris Fashion Week, a pixie cut similar to her mom, Kris Jenner.

The reality star and entrepreneur, 44, debuted the new look while attending the Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2026 show on Saturday, where she sat front row with her sister Kylie Jenner.

Earlier in the day, Kim first showcased the haircut at the Maison Alaïa show, stepping out in a strapless black dress before sharing a close-up on Instagram with the caption, “PARIS PIXIE.”

Fans quickly noticed the resemblance to her famous mom, leaving comments like, “OMG Kris Jenner?!” and “Kris Jenner what are you doing here?”

Her sister Kendall Jenner has also experimented with short hair on fashion shoots, sometimes styled to look like a pixie, but never fully committed to the cut in her everyday life.

Ryan Bader shares rare insight into Emily Blunt's curiosity
Ryan Bader shares rare insight into Emily Blunt's curiosity
Glen Powell explains why 'Chad Powers' role means so much to him
Glen Powell explains why 'Chad Powers' role means so much to him
MGK recalls his wildest fan encounter: 'That was gnarly'
MGK recalls his wildest fan encounter: 'That was gnarly'
'Grey's Anatomy' star reveals secret health battle
'Grey's Anatomy' star reveals secret health battle
Real reason why Cher's son feels resentment towards his mother
Real reason why Cher's son feels resentment towards his mother
Shailene Woodley raises awareness for pet adoption
Shailene Woodley raises awareness for pet adoption
'The Black Phone' director gets candid about new sequel
'The Black Phone' director gets candid about new sequel
Tom Cruise to 'surprise the world' in new movie
Tom Cruise to 'surprise the world' in new movie