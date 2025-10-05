 
Geo News

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole claps back after Taylor Swift's alleged dig

Kayla Nicole breaks silence amid the buzz over Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2025

Kayla Nicole fires back at Taylor Swift’s new lyrics tied to Travis Kelce
Kayla Nicole fires back at Taylor Swift’s new lyrics tied to Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole has responded to fans speculations that Taylor Swift shaded her on The Life of a Showgirl track Opalite.

For those unversed, the lyrics go, “You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”

The speculation grew after an old clip resurfaced of Travis Kelce, 36, telling Nicole during dinner, “Oh my God. Get off your phone… You’re not even drinking your wine anymore, can we go?”

Taking to Instagram, Nicole, 33, posted a series of pointed responses, including a throwback video from America’s Next Top Model, showing Eva Marcille declaring, “I don’t compare myself to other girls. I’m Eva. I’m no comparison to anyone else.”

She doubled down in a separate Instagram Story the next day, posting a meme that read, “And when God give you ball, BALL.”

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off between 2017 and 2022, often spotted together at major events.

Since their split, she’s made it clear she’s moving on from athletes altogether, telling fans she’d prefer to date an industry executive or producer.

She’s also been vocal when trolls target her over the high-profile breakup. “Life handed me lemons and I made a lemon martini out of it—and that upsets people,” she once clapped back.

Meanwhile, Kelce has moved on with Swift and announced their engagement in August. 

Taylor Swift announces new limited-edition versions of latest album
Taylor Swift announces new limited-edition versions of latest album
Leighton Meester on guest role in 'Nobody Wants This' with husband Adam Brody
Leighton Meester on guest role in 'Nobody Wants This' with husband Adam Brody
Robbie Williams' Istanbul concert cancelled for THIS reason
Robbie Williams' Istanbul concert cancelled for THIS reason
Taylor Swift jokes she'd make a good spy
Taylor Swift jokes she'd make a good spy
Kim Kardashian debuts Kris Jenner-inspired pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian debuts Kris Jenner-inspired pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week
'Daredevil: Born Again' producer hypes up upcoming season
'Daredevil: Born Again' producer hypes up upcoming season
50 Cent reacts to shoutout from Taylor Swift
50 Cent reacts to shoutout from Taylor Swift
Ryan Bader shares rare insight into Emily Blunt's curiosity
Ryan Bader shares rare insight into Emily Blunt's curiosity