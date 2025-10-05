Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole claps back after Taylor Swift's alleged dig

Kayla Nicole fires back at Taylor Swift’s new lyrics tied to Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole has responded to fans speculations that Taylor Swift shaded her on The Life of a Showgirl track Opalite.

For those unversed, the lyrics go, “You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”

The speculation grew after an old clip resurfaced of Travis Kelce, 36, telling Nicole during dinner, “Oh my God. Get off your phone… You’re not even drinking your wine anymore, can we go?”

Taking to Instagram, Nicole, 33, posted a series of pointed responses, including a throwback video from America’s Next Top Model, showing Eva Marcille declaring, “I don’t compare myself to other girls. I’m Eva. I’m no comparison to anyone else.”

She doubled down in a separate Instagram Story the next day, posting a meme that read, “And when God give you ball, BALL.”

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off between 2017 and 2022, often spotted together at major events.

Since their split, she’s made it clear she’s moving on from athletes altogether, telling fans she’d prefer to date an industry executive or producer.

She’s also been vocal when trolls target her over the high-profile breakup. “Life handed me lemons and I made a lemon martini out of it—and that upsets people,” she once clapped back.

Meanwhile, Kelce has moved on with Swift and announced their engagement in August.