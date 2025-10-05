Cruz Beckham's girlfriend finally responds to 'huge age gap' criticism

Cruz Beckham girlfriend Jackie Apostel reacts to troll over their age gap

Victoria and David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham has been dating Jackie Apostel for over a year now.

However, fans still criticise the couple of the huge age gap between them.

While the 30-year-old songwriter and the 20-year-old Beckham have been spotted together on various occasion, most recently the duo joined the Beckham family to support Victoria as she debuted her fashion label's Spring-Summer 2026 collection at this year's Paris Fashion Week.

Later, Victoria took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, David Beckham and their children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven, plus Jackie.

In the caption, Victoria wrote, "I love you all so much... I couldn't do it without you! xx."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, with a few questioning Cruz and Jackie's romance.

One user wrote, "Why is a 29 year old dating a 20 that’s just weird . I’m taking about Jackie dating Cruz."

However, Jackie Apostel reacted to the comment, writing, "Because he's kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome."

It is pertinent to mention Cruz Beckham and Jackie, who began dating in June 2024, were first spotted together at Glastonbury music festival.