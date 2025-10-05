Prince William issues strong warning as he talks about 'only home', 'future generations'

Prince William has apparently issued a strong warning in the latest video statement, issued by the palace to announce major development.

The palace released Prince William’s video saying, “We couldn’t be more proud to introduce The Earthshot Prize 2025 Finalists.”

In the video, Prince William warns, "I sat under this oak tree five years ago, soon after we launched The Earthshot Prize. The planet, the only home we have, needed our help, as scientists made it clear that we had to make significant changes by 2030.”

"Back then, a decade felt a long time. George was seven, Charlotte five and Louis two; the thought of them in 2030 felt a lifetime away," Prince William says and adds, "But today, as we stand halfway through this critical decade, 2030 feels very real."

The future king continued, "The Earthshot Prize was founded because this decade matters.”

The Prince of Wales also warned "2030 is a threshold by which future generations will judge us; it is the point at which our actions, or lack of them, will have shaped forever the trajectory of our planet."

Commenting on the post, royal photographer Matt Porteous reacted, “Incredibly Inspiring Sir, your voice and the work you are doing with the most inspirational people on earth is game changing.”